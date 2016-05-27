Justin Timberlake's New Single Got The Victoria's Secret Treatment

If you had some issues with the official video for Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling," allow us to present this alternative. You won't find any dancing truck drivers here.
In the grand tradition of lingerie models pretending to sing along to pop songs by the likes of Maroon 5, Victoria's Secret has tapped its Angels to lip-sync to Timberlake's new tune. Forget for one moment that "Can't Stop the Feeling" was written for a kids' movie. Leave the room, pint-sized Trolls fans.
Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, and Vita Sidorkina show off their lip-syncing skills in the sexy video. The VS powers that be have also anointed "Can't Stop the Feeling" the "song of the summer." In other words, get used to hearing it A LOT.
In the grand tradition of lingerie models pretending to sing along to pop songs by the likes of Maroon 5, Victoria's Secret has tapped its Angels to lip-sync to Timberlake's new tune. Forget for one moment that "Can't Stop the Feeling" was written for a kids' movie. Leave the room, pint-sized Trolls fans.
Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, and Vita Sidorkina show off their lip-syncing skills in the sexy video. The VS powers that be have also anointed "Can't Stop the Feeling" the "song of the summer." In other words, get used to hearing it A LOT.
Watch the video, below.
Advertisement