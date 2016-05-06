Justin Timberlake’s new video is chock full of cameos. Gwen Stefani, Anna Kendrick, and the animators of upcoming film Trolls all make appearances.
Less visible, though much more notable, is that this is Timberlake’s return to working with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, who worked with *NSYNC to produce “I Want You Back.”
But you may have missed the most important cameo in the video.
That woman with a tie-dye shirt, voluminous blonde curls, and a passion for flashin' is none other than Lynn Bomar Harless. If you’re not up on Timberlake family trivia, that’s Justin’s mom.
First of all, she totally steals the show from her son. Second of all, this is a sweet move just before mother’s day. Not too many moms can say their superstar son puts them front and center in his videos. And even fewer moms would grab the spotlight like Harless.
