During a stop in Toronto for her Formation tour Wednesday night, Beyoncé picked up some sandwiches at the deli chain Caplansky's.
Well, $3,500 worth of sandwiches, to be exact. An employee of the deli told The Fader that most of the order consisted of their famous smoked meat sandwich, which contains brisket, spices, and mustard. That means her crew picked up about 180 of those babies.
This isn't too surprising, since it's coming from someone who has asked for $900 of straws, hand-carved ice balls, and water at exactly 21 degrees celsius on her tour rider. Given that she's spoken about following a vegan diet and even launched a meal service to help others do the same, though, it seems a bit out of character.
It's unclear how many of the sandwiches went to her and how many other people partook.
Not that we're judging her for it. You can work up an appetite being queen of the planet.
