Why Did Blake Shelton Just Buy Up Miranda Lambert's Store Location?

Blake Shelton has been quite busy of late, what with promoting a new album, finishing a season of The Voice, and constantly bombarding the public with displays of his affection for Gwen Stefani. Somehow, amid all that, he also found the time to make a mysterious real estate purchase linked to ex-wife Miranda Lambert, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The Tishomingo, OK, branch of Lambert's Pink Pistol boutique is closing up shop, and Shelton has bought up its buildings. "As a resident of Tishomingo I'm very sorry that the Pink Pistol has decided to move its operations out of the area," Shelton told ET in a statement. "We all, as a community, appreciate everything it has done for our town. As for the actual properties left behind… I was offered the opportunity to buy them and I have a plan brewing."
Er, what kind of plan would that be? Why does it have to be in this particular place? Shelton's being quite mysterious in the face of fan curiosity. When a few suggested that his use of the word "brewing" indicated some kind of bar, he played coy on Twitter.
No sir. PP left town. I bought the building it used to be in though!!! And yes something is brewing... https://t.co/zK8Iw7spgX— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 26, 2016
For Lambert's sake, we really hope no L.A.M.B. shop goes up in its place.
