JoJo Fletcher may not be ready to tell us whether she's already engaged, but she did offer an advanced peek at her Bachelorette season in an interview with People. "I definitely kissed more guys in a few weeks than I had in my entire life!" she said. Given that the show starts with 25 contestants, that doesn't seem so crazy a feat. Though this does reveal one thing about her past: Prior to appearing on the show, Fletcher had kissed fewer than 25 people.
So, it looks like we'll have a pretty PDA-packed season, which wouldn't be anything new. Chris Soules was known for kissing seven women by the end of his third week, and Kaitlyn Bristowe kissed two guys on the first night. Bristowe was criticized for her unabashed approach to physical relationships on the show. Hopefully, America has learned a thing or two about slut-shaming since then, and JoJo won't be met with the same treatment.
That decision to kiss a lot of eligible bachelors requires no justification, but JoJo did give us a glimpse into her reasoning: "You can't really censor yourself," she told People. "I have such a short amount of time." Get it, girl.
