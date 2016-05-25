During her appearance on Late Night, Meyers asked Clarke about Dothraki, the language created specifically for Game of Thrones.



"It's a full language," she told Meyers. "You can study it."



Clarke went into detail about the exhaustive process of learning her Dothraki lines. The scripts arrive first in English, then in both English and Dothraki. She then gets an mp3 of the Dothraki that she uses to practice for weeks and weeks to sound convincing.



It's not all a linguistic slog for the effervescent Clarke. Dothraki can be fun, too. Once, during filming with another actor on the show, she decided to throw in a little Hanson.



"I thought it would be funny if I did 'MMMBop' in Dothraki," she said.



She repeated the chorus for Meyers. "I can't stress how much less catchy that is," he said.



Can full-on Dothraki karaoke be far behind?



Watch Clarke 's interview with Meyers, below.



