The Bachelorette is a show all about finding true love — that person with whom you want to spend the rest of your life. But what about a modern millennial who's just looking for a passable guy to get drinks with?
Enter, The Millennial Bachelorette: a show for those looking for a date. Or those simply looking for a platform to promote their new app. Keke Palmer stars as a woman who's willing to overlook Tinder habits and sexual orientation to find her match. Just as long as they're Twitter verified. And they get along with her best platonic friend from college.
For all those serious Bachelorette fans out there, don't worry, this parody from Funny or Die does feature JoJo. Well, sort of.
