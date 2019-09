Can The Hijab Actually Be Relatable To All Women?

Following an outing at Jakarta Fashion Week with Pelangi, the London-based duo spent the last two months of 2015 creating the pieces for the exhibition. In total, 24 hijabs were presented between the two cities, all of which made the hijab fashion-forward — so much so that they'd be appealing to women who'd want to wear them for non-religious reasons. They were also, as Steele said , aiming "to challenge global perceptions of modest wear. Regardless of its spiritual significance, this project should also be understood in terms of lifestyle, cultural identity, personal preference, aesthetics, and art." Call it the liberation of the hijab, if you will.“The concept behind the collection was inspired by the coming together of the three of us designers,” Steele tells Refinery29. “I am Zambian, Dian is Indonesian, and Nelly is British. Titled COIDENTITY , we were motivated to focus on the cultural diversities that we individually identify with and to bring them together in order to create a collection that is relatable to every woman in the world. With these cultural, racial, and religious differences, I believe that the result is representative of all three of us — it is beautiful and inclusive of all women."Rose added: “With the concept of this collection, we set out to make the garments relatable to all women. By combining our individual experiences, upbringing, cultures, diversities, and design styles it will, we hope, become identifiable to all or many women around the world.”