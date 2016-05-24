If you ever found yourself coveting items from the Mad Men set, June might just be your lucky month.
The entertainment industry auction site Screenbid is selling off some of the best items from the iconic series. And that includes stuff that only superfans are likely to want.
For example: Remember that time Don and Megan had a rando thressome? Well, now you, too, can sleep on those lusty yellow linens. You could also become the proud owner of Joan's promotion letter, in case you were wondering what happened to that little piece of feminist history. Roger Sterling's rigged cigarette and Don's Chrysler Imperial convertible are up for grabs, too.
Bidding starts on June 1. We're predicting that the sheets will disappear quick, so mark your calendars.
