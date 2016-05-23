Kris Jenner either made a pretty major reveal in a deleted scene from last week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, or she was thinking aloud about something we shouldn't take too seriously. "I'm going to change my name back to Kardashian," the momager tells Khloé Kardashian in a clip recently posted to E! Online.
"Why? You haven't been that in over 24 years," her daughter asks. Jenner changed her name in 1991, when she divorced Robert Kardashian and married her now-ex, Caitlyn Jenner, a month later.
"I was that before you were that," Jenner retorts. "I was the original Kardashian."
This makes as little sense to Khloé as it does to the rest of us. "Why don't you go back to your maiden name?" she asks.
Jenner says her maiden name, Houghton, "doesn't sound right." A cynic might translate that to "doesn't sound famous." But maybe this has nothing to do with notoriety. Maybe it's about feeling hurt by the way her second marriage ended — something she indicates as she ends the conversation: "If Bruce can change his name to Caitlyn, I think I'm good."
