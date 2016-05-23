When it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle, where you live can have a big impact.
People who live in certain cities may be at a disadvantage, depending on the number of parks and gyms nearby, the cost of a gym membership, and more. But, there are also places that seem to lend themselves to getting fit.
Every year, the American Fitness Index (AFI) from the American College of Sports Medicine determines the healthiest areas in the U.S., based on individual and community-wide factors. Residents' general well-being and health habits (including the prevalence of chronic diseases, the mortality rate, and their prevention behaviors) are taken into account, as well as any resources or policies that encourage physical health (like recreation centers, parks, and farmer's markets).
The places that rank as healthiest have a higher "score" overall in all of these categories. Ideally, the index will raise awareness for physical fitness across the country and provide examples of cities that support a healthy lifestyle among their residents. Or, at the very least, it will nudge low-ranking Oklahoma City and Indianapolis to create a few more parks.
Click ahead to find out the top 10 fittest cities in the States. Number one might seem familiar from last year.
