These Are The Worst Cities In The U.S. For Getting Fit

Getting fit is at the top of many people's lists of New Year's resolutions (if they're into the whole resolution thing). Many, however, don't consider the tremendous power of environment — a.k.a. where we live and what's going on around us — over whether we achieve our health goals. That's why personal finance website WalletHub evaluated the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. on 24 metrics — including fitness club cost, percentage of people who engage in physical activity, number of fitness centers per capita, and more — to rank them according to how difficult it is to get and stay active in each place.
They've also broken the data down to indicator level. While El Paso, TX boasts the cheapest monthly fitness club fees in the country, it also holds one of the lowest percentages of people who engage in physical activity. San Francisco is tied for first place in number of fitness centers per capita, but also has the highest monthly fees. And you sadly won't find many playgrounds or fitness centers in Newark, NJ. Click through to find out the five best and worst cities for leading an active lifestyle. While it may not change your opinions on various cities, it may make you more aware of your surroundings — and help you understand why it sometimes seems harder than it should to get active.
