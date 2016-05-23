Ciara and Rihanna have had a fair amount of drama over the years. There was that very barbed Twitter fight five years ago. And of course, that time that Ciara called Rihanna nuts. Suffice to say: These two singers don't exactly seem like BFF material.
But that doesn't mean that Ciara is going to allow anyone to stoke the feud on her big night as the co-host of the Billboard Music Awards. MTV tried to stir the pot on social media. But Ciara shut it down — fast.
"Luda, you know Ciara won't say Rihanna's name," the network wrote in a since-deleted tweet from its music handle. The "I Bet" singer hopped on and slammed whoever was behind the tweet for making trouble.
"Thought she was amazing," Ciara wrote, adding that she thought Rihanna was among the top performers of the evening. Then she asked who was the newbie behind MTVMusic's Twitter. "There's no way anyone of experience is posting content like that during a show of this caliber," she commented. Check out the burn below.
