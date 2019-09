Come on, Ludacris. It's 2016. Casual quips about your female peer's body are not okay. (This comes after a red-carpet encounter where Jason Kennedy decided to show Ciara an Instagram video of fiancé Russell Wilson talking about her legs.) Could he try any harder to make her feel uncomfortable? (Not to mention the audience witnessing the stunning interaction.)Ludacris wasn't done with his inappropriate comments, though. The rapper joked about being in a "threesome" with Ciara, as this is his third time hosting the event and he's co-hosting with her. Yeah, hilarious. Ciara noted, though, that the correct term here would be a "three-peat." Let's hope Ludacris can keep his gross thoughts to himself for the rest of the night.