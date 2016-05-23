Sarah Silverman Just Solved The Abortion Problem

Silverman went on to share an important piece of information she feels should be considered in the laws surrounding reproductive rights. Scientists know that sperm have a sense of smell. In Silverman's eyes, that means sperm are alive. And if that's true, then we have to start regulating sperm. We're talking any and all ejaculations, whether it's "in your sock or on your belly." Not only does it make sense, but it feels in accordance with the way women's bodies are regulated.