Sarah Silverman Just Solved The Abortion Problem

Sarah Silverman hosted a night of comedy as part of Vulture Fest on Sunday night. And in the process, she came up with a totally reasonable solution to the abortion controversy.
On the stage at Brooklyn Academy of Music, she discussed how she recently co-hosted the #TexasWomenForever fundraiser, an online telethon for several funds in Texas to help women gain access to clinics. She joked that the money was really for women in Texas to "pay a babysitter so they can drive 10 hours" to the nearest clinic.
Silverman went on to share an important piece of information she feels should be considered in the laws surrounding reproductive rights. Scientists know that sperm have a sense of smell. In Silverman's eyes, that means sperm are alive. And if that's true, then we have to start regulating sperm. We're talking any and all ejaculations, whether it's "in your sock or on your belly." Not only does it make sense, but it feels in accordance with the way women's bodies are regulated.
Silverman talked about the ridiculous steps women go through to get an abortion in the first place, like having to look at a sonogram. We could have men do that, too. Just "stick a camera in their urethra and make them look at all the life they have in their balls," she suggested. Naturally, this idea earned a major laugh from the crowd — and an equally major space in our hearts.
