During the Billboard Music Awards, Pink performed some pretty complicated acrobatics on a rope hanging from the ceiling. But that wasn't enough for Justin Bieber. At 8:59 p.m., the camera zoomed in on his face and he appeared entirely unmoved. Then, at 9:01 p.m., after Pink's performance concluded with her singing in front of a giant flaming clock, the Biebs was still stone-faced.
Maybe he was recovering from his performance of "Sorry," which left the girls in the audience swooning, despite how many times it's been done before. Whatever it was, he also projected a remarkable lack of enthusiasm when he accepted the award for Top Male Artist. "I'm not really a talker," he said. He then thanked "everyone that believed and believes in me" with a still-expressionless face.
If there's anything capable of moving Justin Bieber, we'd love to see it.
