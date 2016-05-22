Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter held an engagement party Friday night at Roku Sunset in West Hollywood, CA. The happy couple was “cuddling and kissing all throughout the night,” a witness told Us Weekly, which isn't surprising. If Jenner's Instagram announcement of their engagement and the adorable photos the pair post are any indication, they are extremely in love.
Clearly, Jenner has moved on from his days of dating Kristin Cavallari and being Lauren Conrad's male nemesis on The Hills. But that doesn't mean he's distanced himself from the show. In fact, the guest list for his engagement party included none other than his fellow former villains Heidi Pratt (née Montag) and Spencer Pratt. became infamous for their questionable behavior on the reality show, as well as some controversial statements made afterward. In a Broadly interview earlier this year, Pratt compared the ending of the show to 9/11 and bragged about the couple's status as "fame whores."
But their love has withstood the public's criticism and they seem happy to share in their friend's happiness, as well.
