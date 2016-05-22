See 100 Years Of Nail Trends In Two Minutes

Are you sick of nail art? Looking for some major manicure inspiration? Try looking at Mode's latest video, which takes a look back at 100 years of manicures.
The video starts in 1916, when nails were simple: short and neat. Clear nail polish was introduced in the 1920s, but it's not until 1936 that we see the first colored nail polish. That's when we see that the half-moon mani was trendy.
By the 1940s, long nails were suddenly in style. And not just a little length — we're talking the super-long talons that you've seen on celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens.
Fast forward to the 1980s. Suddenly, nails are square-shaped, rather than round. Plus, there's more than just plain polish. Enter: rhinestones.
The nail trends from the '90s and early '00s are pretty predictable: simple French manicures or coats of black polish. But it's nice to see how far our mani game has come over the last 100 years.
Fast forward to the 1980s. Suddenly, nails are square-shaped, rather than round. Plus, there's more than just plain polish. Enter: rhinestones.
The nail trends from the '90s and early '00s are pretty predictable: simple French manicures or coats of black polish. But it's nice to see how far our mani game has come over the last 100 years.
Advertisement