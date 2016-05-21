Jonathan Pryce, who plays the High Sparrow on Game of Thrones, just dropped some major hints about how his storyline will unfold. (Warning: spoilers ahead!) He recently told the Polish-language magazine Kawerna a bit about Cersei Lannister's trial by the Sparrows, coming later this season.
"My protagonist has let his guard down — he is absolutely certain that Cersei will show up (at his request)," he said, according to a translation by Mashable. "When the messengers inform him that she hasn’t left her home, he still believes that she is going to show up at the trial because, in his opinion, she should be there."
He added that "meanwhile, behind his back — and in his closest environment — there is some scheming going on and everybody is plotting against everybody." And while anyone who's seen Game of Thrones has probably come to expect that, Pryce's character doesn't see it coming.
"The tension is gradually building as the huge Sept is filling up with people — High Sparrow is still happy with the turn of events and he is convinced that everything is going according to the plan," Pryce foreshadowed. "He does not suspect that something unpleasant is about to happen."
Whatever this means, we'll fortunately all find out by the time the season finale airs on June 26. For now, we'll just have to wait patiently and see what else the cast is willing to spill.
