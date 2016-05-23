Ever have one of those times when you actually got something right but it took everyone else years to realize it?
Two people are having that exact moment today.
It turns out that two different people solved the mystery of why Game Of Thrones' Hodor was called Hodor long before last night's episode.
Mild spoilers ahead! Unless, of course, you're one of the people who figured it out years ago.
To catch anyone up who hasn't heard, Hodor (the character's real name is Wylis) comes from "Hold the door!" The story of how it all went down broke the hearts of millions of Game Of Thrones' fans during last night's episode, but probably elicited a different reaction in at least two. Their response was probably something along the lines of "I told you so."
Buzzfeed has tracked down evidence that two people connected the dots between Hodor and "Hold the door." In February of 2008, a user named Myrddin on the asoiaf.westeros.org forum deduced the origin, albeit jokingly. Later on, in 2013, an author named Michael Ventrella spent some quality time with George R.R. Martin in the elevators at a conference. During one of their trips up and down, Buzzfeed reports that Ventrella made a joke about the connection to the Game Of Thrones mastermind. Martin reportedly responded by saying, "You don’t know how close to the truth you are!"
Short story? You're just going to have to spend more time scouring the internet for answers to all of your Game Of Thrones questions. Or wait around to ride an elevator with the man himself.
Advertisement