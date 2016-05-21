The RAZR Is Coming Back (Yes, Really)

2004 was a big year. John Kerry was running for president, Gmail was launched, MySpace was still a thing, and a phone called the RAZR became the hottest mobile device since the Sidekick. That was a time of T9, of playing Snake to avoid social interaction, and of Kim Kardashian working as Paris Hilton's assistant.
Safe to say, we're never going to get fully back there. But Lenovo is trying. The mobile giant just released a commerical for a new RAZR with the legend "Moto 06.09.16." Naturally, this got us excited. But it also made us wonder: What would a RAZR look like now?
We can probably toss out the traditional dialpad. But there are advantages to flip phones: Your screen is protected and you create potential space for three screens. A third screen could be useful as a preview window to view news alerts, read short texts or emails, and generally access data without opening your phone. The second, lower screen is unlikely to be a button-based interface, but it could offer information or just a second way in which you can interact with your phone. Two screens means you could have a larger keyboard or that you could store a browser or map window on the top while texting on the bottom screen.
This is pure speculation, but we're excited to see whatever it is when the RAZR is officially announced at Lenovo Tech World on June 9th.
