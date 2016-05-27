You Probably Don’t REALLY Want To Move To Canada — Here's Why

An 18-year-old Pizza Hut employee, 59-year-old criminal defense attorney, and 62-year-old former fashion executive all have one thing in common: They swear that if Donald Trump gets elected in November, they will pack up their bags and move to Canada.



Even though she does not have any friends or family north of the border, Eva Korczakowski, who is currently waiting for a promotion to shift manager at the pizza chain, has already started gathering a group of buddies who do not plan to come home after a road trip from Binghamton to Niagara Falls.



“Trump goes against everything I stand for,” the 18-year-old wrote in an email interview. “With Canada being so close, I think it would be the most realistic option.”



James Devitt, a lawyer with Devitt & Saltzburg, worries that Trump’s far-right policies will trigger massive riots and will increase the risk of a nuclear war. Fashion industry veteran Ellen B., who asked that her last name not be used in order to protect her privacy, likes that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “brought a ‘hipness’ to the country” that many had formerly considered on the boring side.



It is wonderful for me, and for other Canadians, to hear our country praised for more than being polite or inventing the Canadian Tuxedo (denim jeans paired with a denim shirt). But I’m going to shatter this collective escape fantasy early on: You probably don’t really want to move to Canada.