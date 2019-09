You Probably Don’t REALLY Want To Move To Canada — Here's Why

Look, I get it. We are hip as hell, and have a prime minister who likes to cuddle pandas, to boot. We have a lower drinking age, better health service for the poor, and, when speaking in very vast generalities, slightly more progressive attitudes on issues like immigration and gun control.And yet Canada is still not the liberal utopia you think it is.We may have lower undergraduate tuition rates , but we also have a highly conservative national voter base , and a former prime minister who, in the years before he was voted out, plummeted our dollar , and enacted a bill that critics believe classifies people like me, who were born outside the country, as second-class citizens. We loosened our stances on marijuana laws over the years, but we vacillate when it comes to fossil fuels and the environment.Adam Alter, a marketing and psychology professor at New York University, said that most Americans who claim that they will move north if Trump gets elected are doing so as a form of protest against their country’s political system rather than out of a genuine interest in Canadian life or politics.“I think they’re running away from the U.S. rather than running towards Canada,” he said.Indeed, threatening to move to Canada due to the results of a poor election is about as American as apple pie.The tradition traces at least as far back as the War of Independence, when colonists who wished to remain loyal to the British king fled north of the border. Many young Americans said that they would move to Canada in the 1960s to protest Vietnam — and according to estimates by the Canadian government, up to 40,000 really did move. Disconsolate liberal voters also talked about moving to Canada in 2004 to protest George W. Bush’s re-election — and in 2005, 8,392 of them actually did, as well.