If Chloë Grace Moretz's Instagram teaches us anything, it's that, yes, Disneyland really is the happiest place on Earth.The Neighbors 2 star spent the day in the house that Mickey Mouse built with her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, and friend Meghan Trainor, who was visiting Disneyland for the very first time.From the looks of their photos, it seems Trainor was treated to the best day ever.First, the friends attempted to scale the Matterhorn, something that isn't as easy as it looks, which Moretz — who also happens to be the new Little Mermaid — confirmed in the photo's caption: "I think we were a little confused of the concept."Of course, who cares about climbing form when your outfit looks as good as Beckham's?