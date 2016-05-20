If Chloë Grace Moretz's Instagram teaches us anything, it's that, yes, Disneyland really is the happiest place on Earth.
The Neighbors 2 star spent the day in the house that Mickey Mouse built with her boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham, and friend Meghan Trainor, who was visiting Disneyland for the very first time.
From the looks of their photos, it seems Trainor was treated to the best day ever.
First, the friends attempted to scale the Matterhorn, something that isn't as easy as it looks, which Moretz — who also happens to be the new Little Mermaid — confirmed in the photo's caption: "I think we were a little confused of the concept."
Of course, who cares about climbing form when your outfit looks as good as Beckham's?
The trio then joined family and friend, Echosmith singer Sydney Sierota for one epic Tower Of Terror snapshot that had Trainor and Moretz looking coy in their Minnie Mouse ears.
Shoutout to Moretz's brother Colin and his perfect Vogueing while dropping who knows how many floors.
To cap off the very special day, Moretz and Trainor took a very special selfie that may have hid their faces, but couldn't hide their excitement. Not to mention those adorable light-up ears.
Moretz also jokingly teased fans: "Watch out for our new girl group."
Best. Day. Ever.
