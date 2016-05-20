Well, maybe impersonator is the wrong word.
Lenk's Instagram is a treasure trove of what he calls a #LenkLewkForLess, a kind of budget take on red carpet couture. Lenk's images are at once a deconstruction of awards show fashion, a celebration of the red carpet, and really good budget cosplay. His most recent image is of Kristen Stewart on the Cannes carpet.
@immzstewart is CILLING IT AT CANNES IN HAWT COUTURE. She's serving up early 2000's rave party meets #madmaxfuryroad warrior bride meets @robynkonichiwa "call your girlfriend" REALNESS. And you can too, for waaaay LESS, the #LenkLewkForLess! @stevenalan tote bags (OBVS not mine, that place is FANCEEE and I'm a #Maxanista), mesh Laundry bags, and a non slip rug pad: ALL OF IT 4 $FREE from my HAUS. Tho I may PAY FOR IT LATER AKA KARMIC LAYAWAY when I slip on the Rug. Small price to pay for #hausholdhifashun!
Understated yet totally chic. This is truly some high fashion that can be fashioned out of nothing but a tote bag and a can-do attitude.
#LLFL presents The Emancipation of Mimi...'s FEWT. We nearly lost Mariah this week when her Louboutin went DOWN. Why pay full price for those red bottoms? A LEWKBOUTIN by #LenkLewkForLess gets the JOB DONE. I mean - don't get me wrong - you're still gonna fall down. But the price tag will hurt less. Hurt less, HEEL more, with #LenkLewkForLess. Get the Mariah LEWK: Cut up skirt and pantyhose top from Julianne Moore LEWK, gold paper foil from Huntsman LEWK, cheap ass heels from costume bin, drawn-on with marker fishnet hose: $FREE. FREE yourself and your wallet with #LLFL. (SHAUTOUT to @courteandresen & @preszlerwoodshop for requesting this one!)
Here, Lenk recreates the moment when MiMi lost her foot and gained just a bit more icon status. We love the drawn-on fishnets. Chic yet budget. And why buy Louboutin when you can get construction paper and tape?
Category iiiiissss: #cannesfilmfestival2016 Garden Party REALNESS. Get the @juliannemoore #LenkLewkForLess with rubber garden snakes (with glitter): $8 from @Amazon. Ripped paneeeee hose top: $FREE. Garden drip system hose: $8 from @orchardsupply. New wig from @amazon (HOLLER): $15. This #LenkLewkForLess is way cheaper than the real thing, but TOTES more #FUNKSHUNAL. Who doesn't LUV #FUNKSHUNALFASHUN. I LITERALLY watered the garden with this dress. But only for a few minutes cuz WE ARE A STILL IN A DROUGHT children. Plus always good to dehydrate when you are a MODUL.
This Lenk Lewk features an actual, functional garden hose. That's the type of thing that you can only see in a video. Elegant yet understated.
category iiiiiiiiiis: #ediblearrangements GET THE #lenklewkforless with this 💯% #edibleSJP LEWK. Isn't it DELISHYUS?! Hair: Penne, Rigatoni, & Ziti pasta. Cameo necklace: Rice cake, blue @frootloopsus, dehydrated blueberries & tortilla. Jacket and top: #missionflourtortillas with @nillawafers. Smokey Eye: crushed reduced fat (THIS IS FASHUN) @oreo cookies (I'm not even kidding) total cost with @vons #Pavillions saving card: $31.67 Total savings: $6.12 #metgala2016 @metmuseum I think @sarahjessicaparker looked GORJ and loved the story of her LEWK and also ARE WE RELATED?! #angelhairpasta #pastawig
More like Sarah Jessica Pasta.
Is it still origami if you wear it?
Get the @katyperry LEWK FOR LESS. Everything in the junk drawer necklace: $Free. @howtogetawaywithmurder crew t-shirt gifted from @onlycatsandfood: $Free. Two rolls of duck tape on top of your head: Like $9? Old @wetnwildcosmetic makeup from a box under the sink: $Free. Glue stick from the junk drawer: $Free. BLOCK OUT YOUR BROWS KWEEN! Total cost for this #lenklewkforless: Like $9 @metmuseum #MetGala2016 @jwujek
Here's an excellent use for things found in your junk drawer.
"Hobo vs. Boho" Lenk captions this pic. And why choose? With two Lenks we have two looks and two possible identities. Both cheap, both impossibly chic. And for proof that it's not all about the red carpet...
Happy belated Mother's Day. Today was a 20 minute challenge! Hollywood studios could save millions by getting the #lenklewkforless! 2 wigs, 5 moustaches as a beard, double stick tape, twigs and flowers on top of the image on my iPad: $FREE from my HAUS and yard. Keep production in Cali by saving a buck with #lenklewkforless @jennifer_anniston_official @juliarobertsoriginal @katehudson @jason.sudeikis P.S. No photoshop just wigs and a prayer.
We love you Lenk. Never change.