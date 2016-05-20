@immzstewart is CILLING IT AT CANNES IN HAWT COUTURE. She's serving up early 2000's rave party meets #madmaxfuryroad warrior bride meets @robynkonichiwa "call your girlfriend" REALNESS. And you can too, for waaaay LESS, the #LenkLewkForLess! @stevenalan tote bags (OBVS not mine, that place is FANCEEE and I'm a #Maxanista), mesh Laundry bags, and a non slip rug pad: ALL OF IT 4 $FREE from my HAUS. Tho I may PAY FOR IT LATER AKA KARMIC LAYAWAY when I slip on the Rug. Small price to pay for #hausholdhifashun!

