Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has enjoyed plenty of coverage and kudos for his performance on issues like feminism, the refugee crisis, and LGBTQ rights since taking office.
But the Liberal leader made headlines this week for behavior he has since acknowledged was "unacceptable."
Trudeau has issued a series of apologies after grabbing lawmaker Gord Brown on the arm ahead of a House of Commons debate on legislation to allow assisted suicide in Canada. Another female lawmaker was elbowed in the process. The incident, which was recorded on video, sparked outrage in the legislative chamber. An #Elbowgate hashtag has since emerged.
One politician accused him of "manhandling," while another said the prime minister dropped an F-bomb during the exchange, the CBC reports.
"What kind of man elbows a woman? It's pathetic! You're pathetic!" Tom Mulcair, a leader of Canada's New Democrats, reportedly said.
Trudeau issued multiple apologies, saying he is sorry "for failing to live up to a higher standard of behavior," according to the CBC. "Members, rightfully, expect better behavior from anyone in this House," he said. "I expect better behavior of myself."
"No amount of escalation or mood in this House justifies my behavior last night. I made a mistake, I regret it. I am looking to make amends," he added.
But the Liberal leader made headlines this week for behavior he has since acknowledged was "unacceptable."
Trudeau has issued a series of apologies after grabbing lawmaker Gord Brown on the arm ahead of a House of Commons debate on legislation to allow assisted suicide in Canada. Another female lawmaker was elbowed in the process. The incident, which was recorded on video, sparked outrage in the legislative chamber. An #Elbowgate hashtag has since emerged.
One politician accused him of "manhandling," while another said the prime minister dropped an F-bomb during the exchange, the CBC reports.
"What kind of man elbows a woman? It's pathetic! You're pathetic!" Tom Mulcair, a leader of Canada's New Democrats, reportedly said.
Trudeau issued multiple apologies, saying he is sorry "for failing to live up to a higher standard of behavior," according to the CBC. "Members, rightfully, expect better behavior from anyone in this House," he said. "I expect better behavior of myself."
"No amount of escalation or mood in this House justifies my behavior last night. I made a mistake, I regret it. I am looking to make amends," he added.
Advertisement