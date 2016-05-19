5. Next Steps — Bang. Head. Against. Wall.

The cases will now get sent down to the lower courts. That’s true not just for those in Zubik, but also others that were percolating. There were nine federal appeals court decisions on the issue — eight of which have found in favor of the government and women. Some of those cases, including the one outlier where we lost, have already been sent back down, and the others will likely follow.



This means more litigation, more wasted paper, and worst of all, it means that employers will continue to try to use their religious beliefs to discriminate against women by denying them contraception coverage. My only other hope, aside from women actually getting the health care they need without interference, is that Seth and Amy have a reunion sketch. We could all use a good laugh as we continue fighting this fight.