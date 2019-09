Earlier this week, the Supreme Court decided a number of the challenges brought by nonprofit employers — seven cases consolidated into one. The decision, or non-decision as the case may be, was unanimous. The Supreme Court sent the cases back down to the lower courts to see if the parties could reach a compromise. This is a frustrating result. The decision should have been a resounding victory for women. The Supreme Court should have reiterated what they said two years ago, when even the justices who ruled in Hobby Lobby’s favor pointed to the opt-out as a solution. This should have been an open and shut case.Here’s the weird thing about Monday’s decision: At the same time the Supreme Court punted, it also said that the government can rely on the information in the lawsuits in lieu of the opt-out form to ensure that women who work for the employers get the coverage directly from the health insurance companies. We hope that the government will take the Supreme Court up on its offer and do just that.Also, it’s important to remember that most women are not at risk of losing coverage. Millions of women have already benefited from the Affordable Care Act contraception rule, and will continue to do so — most women do not work for a religiously affiliated employer that objects to the opt-out. But, for those employees who work at a few dozen places that do, the fight will unfortunately continue as the litigation goes on.