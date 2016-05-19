Kim Kardashian West is living it up in Cannes. She is in town with everyone else for the Cannes Film Festival. She has even unlocked the code to one of the internet's most recent mysteries. Kim claims to have unmasked the elusive "Becky with the good hair" from Beyoncé's Lemonade.
Kim posted a mysterious video on her Snapchat. As reported by US Weekly, in this video she solves the question on everyone's mind. "You guys, I've found Becky!" she says. The video starts with the shoes. "Hold Up" plays in the background. Kim's video pans upward.
Becky is revealed to be none other than Kim's mom, Kris Jenner. Clearly the Kardashians are having some fun with the joke that just won't seem to die. No matter how much we want it to.
