Beyoncé & Her Dad Reunite In Houston

Are Beyoncé and her father putting their issues to the side? Fans have speculated that Matthew Knowles inspired the track "Daddy Lessons" on Lemonade, in which a man is called out for lying and cheating. Take a look at these lyrics:
"You remind me of my father, a magician / Able to exist in two places at once / In the tradition of men in my blood, you come home at 3 a.m. and lie to me / What are you hiding?"
A new photo shared by the singer's mom, Tina Lawson, suggests that there's no bad blood between father and daughter, however. Bey and Knowles can be seen embracing backstage at her hometown concert in Houston on May 7. Lawson, who has since remarried, dubbed her ex a "proud dad."
"You remind me of my father, a magician / Able to exist in two places at once / In the tradition of men in my blood, you come home at 3 a.m. and lie to me / What are you hiding?"
A new photo shared by the singer's mom, Tina Lawson, suggests that there's no bad blood between father and daughter, however. Bey and Knowles can be seen embracing backstage at her hometown concert in Houston on May 7. Lawson, who has since remarried, dubbed her ex a "proud dad."
Advertisement
Knowles, who once served as his daughter's manager, also posed with younger daughter Solange and her son, Julez. Alas, Blue Ivy was a no-show.
So, can we assume that everything's cool? Maybe it's all just Lemonade under the bridge?
Advertisement