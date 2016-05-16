If you consider yourself a member of the Beyhive, then chances are you already have a ticket for the Formation World Tour—or you've already seen it. But here's a question: Just how deep does your love for the Queen Bey really go?



If you're a Beyoncé super fan, then you can use her lyrics in everyday conversation. If you're a true Beyoncé fan, then you can break into dance routines on demand. But if you're the realest member of the Hive, then you probably know every single outfit Beyoncé has ever worn. And you can probably remember which year she wore it.



So, are you a real Beyoncé fan? Or are you just pretending to be one? Test yourself. Hopefully, your results are flawless.



