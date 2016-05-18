You might think that after your 100th re-watch, you've run out of new ways to experience Lemonade. But artists will always inspire other artists, and thanks to illustrator Jessie Kanelos Weiner, you can now enjoy a Lemonade coloring book.
Weiner was inspired to create the Lemonade illustrations, which you can download here, after she spent some time with the album. "I spent about 48 hours straight with Lemonade when it came out," she explains. "Then I watched the visual album and found the narrative and subject matter especially engaging as a mini coloring book. I juxtaposed some of my favorite moments from the album and crafted five coloring pages spanning the themes, hair, and glorious fashion of the visual album."
Weiner's illustration credits include Vogue.com and T Magazine. Her coloring book, Edible Paradise: An Adult Coloring Book Of Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables, was released earlier this year.
If Weiner could convince Beyoncé to sit down and color one of her creations, which would she offer Queen Bey?
"All of the above. I'm open to Blue Ivy's submissions, too."
"All of the above. I'm open to Blue Ivy's submissions, too."
Advertisement