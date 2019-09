Are you ever curious as to what goes on in the Tatum family bathroom? We bet you are now. Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum shared a funny video of herself giving daughter Everly a bath. Everly, who turns three on May 31, looked on from the tub as her mama broke into some sweet dance moves. What was the 35-year-old's song of choice? Justin Bieber's "Sorry." Solid pick, Jenna — we approve. Her prop, of course, was a shampoo bottle. We can only assume her husband, Channing Tatum , is the lucky one wielding the camera here. Bet he's enjoying the bubbly show put on by his beautiful wife and baby girl. Does pedicure time come next?