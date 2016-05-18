Are you ever curious as to what goes on in the Tatum family bathroom? We bet you are now. Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum shared a funny video of herself giving daughter Everly a bath. Everly, who turns three on May 31, looked on from the tub as her mama broke into some sweet dance moves. What was the 35-year-old's song of choice? Justin Bieber's "Sorry." Solid pick, Jenna — we approve. Her prop, of course, was a shampoo bottle. We can only assume her husband, Channing Tatum, is the lucky one wielding the camera here. Bet he's enjoying the bubbly show put on by his beautiful wife and baby girl. Does pedicure time come next?
