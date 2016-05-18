Story from TV Shows

Scott Patterson Gushes About Luke & Rory's Bond On Gilmore Girls

Carolyn L. Todd
When it comes to Gilmore Girls, the relationships between Lorelai and Rory, and Lorelai and Luke, tend to get all the attention. But the bond between Rory and Luke — somewhere between father-daughter and friendship — is just as special. Actor Scott Patterson, who will return to his role as Luke in the upcoming Netflix revival that wrapped filming this month, opened up about the Luke-Rory dynamic in a new interview with Glamour.

Where do the two stand now? "[Their relationship] hasn't changed," Patterson said. "She's the apple of my eye. Luke always considered Rory to be a little bit like his child as well. He helped in raising her." Aww!

But what the actor had to say about the woman who plays his small-screen surrogate daughter is even sweeter. "It was great to see her," he said of reuniting with Alexis Bledel, now 34. "She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy. I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed. She's just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn't changed at all. She looks the same." So tender, Scott.
