When it comes to Gilmore Girls, the relationships between Lorelai and Rory, and Lorelai and Luke, tend to get all the attention. But the bond between Rory and Luke — somewhere between father-daughter and friendship — is just as special. Actor Scott Patterson, who will return to his role as Luke in the upcoming Netflix revival that wrapped filming this month, opened up about the Luke-Rory dynamic in a new interview with Glamour.
Where do the two stand now? "[Their relationship] hasn't changed," Patterson said. "She's the apple of my eye. Luke always considered Rory to be a little bit like his child as well. He helped in raising her." Aww!
But what the actor had to say about the woman who plays his small-screen surrogate daughter is even sweeter. "It was great to see her," he said of reuniting with Alexis Bledel, now 34. "She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy. I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed. She's just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn't changed at all. She looks the same." So tender, Scott.
