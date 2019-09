On Tuesday night's Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen confronted Mariah Carey about her insistence that she does not know Jennifer Lopez , despite J.Lo's claims to the contrary."She says you know each other," he said.“No!” Carey responded. “Okay, I’m very forgetful — apparently — apparently, I’m forgetful, because I don’t remember the fact that it was just like, ‘Hi, I’m so-and-so’ and then move on.”The singer admitted it's possible they might have met at some point. “If I had never had a conversation with you and someone asked me about you, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know him but he seems cool,'" she said. So, Cohen (and all of us) wanted to know, does that mean J.Lo seems cool?Carey wasn't willing to concede that point. She just repeated, "I don’t know her.