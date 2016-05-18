On Tuesday night's Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen confronted Mariah Carey about her insistence that she does not know Jennifer Lopez, despite J.Lo's claims to the contrary.
"She says you know each other," he said.
“No!” Carey responded. “Okay, I’m very forgetful — apparently — apparently, I’m forgetful, because I don’t remember the fact that it was just like, ‘Hi, I’m so-and-so’ and then move on.”
The singer admitted it's possible they might have met at some point. “If I had never had a conversation with you and someone asked me about you, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know him but he seems cool,'" she said. So, Cohen (and all of us) wanted to know, does that mean J.Lo seems cool?
Carey wasn't willing to concede that point. She just repeated, "I don’t know her.
Carey also threw some shade at Nicki Minaj while she was at it. Since Carey was known not to get along with the hip-hop star while they were both American Idol judges, Cohen asked his guest to say three nice things about Minaj. Instead, she said, "I always felt it was more important with that situation to not plead the fifth but to just stay above the fray because you don’t want to be déclassé, you just want to move it along.”
