One word for this teen's Beyoncé-inspired prom look? Flawless.
As Us Weekly reported, India Ross took Bey's 2015 Met Gala look and made it her own. Literally.
As the high school senior from St. Louis explained on Instagram she DIYed Beyoncé's Givenchy Haute Couture sheer gown with materials she bought at Walmart, eBay, and Michaels.
"Let's make this clear I do not think I'm Beyoncé but she's my inspiration," Ross wrote on Instagram. "Just because she has on a #Givenchy dress don't mean I suppose to have a million dollar dress on. I still look so god damn fine in my Walmart, eBay, Michaels, cheap looking #givenchy dress #islay."
Bow down to Ross right there, who jokes in several prom pics she's actually Becky with the good hair.
The Fact that people think I let ignorance ruin me Let's make this clear I do not think I'm Beyoncé but she's my inspiration I think somebody is confused on a inspiration just because she has on a #Givenchy dress don't mean I suppose to have a million dollar dress on I still look so god damn fine in my Walmart, eBay, Michaels, cheap looking #givenchy dress 😘👑🐝 #islay I sure hell did a good job give credit when due #crownus #blackmagic And your never gone find a pony NAILED as mines #prom2k16 please save all your negative comments off my page 💗 #iamindiaross
Ross told Us Weekly that the dress, which is “mesh material with over 2,000 hand-placed crystals," cost her $800 to design with help from a local designer name Toi Hall, along with Hall's brother.
No surprise to hear Ross plans to double major in Fashion Business and Fashion Merchandising at Columbia College Chicago this fall.
While Beyoncé has yet to reach out to Ross about her mini-me look, she did have a message for the Lemonade singer: "By the way, can I have the real Givenchy dress? I’m sure I could slay that one, too!”
We definitely agree.
