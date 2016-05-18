The Fact that people think I let ignorance ruin me Let's make this clear I do not think I'm Beyoncé but she's my inspiration I think somebody is confused on a inspiration just because she has on a #Givenchy dress don't mean I suppose to have a million dollar dress on I still look so god damn fine in my Walmart, eBay, Michaels, cheap looking #givenchy dress 😘👑🐝 #islay I sure hell did a good job give credit when due #crownus #blackmagic And your never gone find a pony NAILED as mines #prom2k16 please save all your negative comments off my page 💗 #iamindiaross

A photo posted by India Ross (@iamindiaross) on May 16, 2016 at 5:43am PDT