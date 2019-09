Rob Kardashian Can't Get Enough Of His Two Babies

From this season of Keeping up with the Kardashians , it's clear that there was, and probably still is, some animosity between Rob and his family about his sudden dive into a serious relationship with Chyna. But, from an onlooker's perspective, things seem to be going pretty swimmingly. Next, the two will host a sunny day-party together in Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend.No word on the sex or due date of the baby. But we're sure we will find out via Chymoji when the time comes.