Rob Kardashian Can't Get Enough Of His Two Babies

Rob Kardashian is already so in love with the idea of being a father.
Kardashian has previously only used his Instagram to share memes, family photos, and throwback pictures, but now it's all about Chyna and their future family together.
The 29-year-old recently shared a picture of his fiancée, mum-to-be Blac Chyna, standing on the edge of a boat and looking blissful.
Kardashian captioned the picture, "My beautiful babies in Miami" with a series of emojis, including the bride, the baby, a few heart-eyes, and two boats.
From this season of Keeping up with the Kardashians, it's clear that there was, and probably still is, some animosity between Rob and his family about his sudden dive into a serious relationship with Chyna. But, from an onlooker's perspective, things seem to be going pretty swimmingly. Next, the two will host a sunny day-party together in Las Vegas on Memorial Day weekend.
No word on the sex or due date of the baby. But we're sure we will find out via Chymoji when the time comes.
