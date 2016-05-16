Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin Recouple At Disneyland For Apple's Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is, unsurprisingly, really good at birthday parties. Her daughter Apple turned 12 and Paltrow went all out. She, of course, documented her journey through her Instagram. Let’s follow along.
Paltrow started with an image of Apple from her second birthday. That’s a great mom move. Let’s your kid know you love them while also giving them something to complain about to her friends. Ugh, mom, her face paint was totally not as good as the Snapchat filter.
Paltrow started with an image of Apple from her second birthday. That’s a great mom move. Let’s your kid know you love them while also giving them something to complain about to her friends. Ugh, mom, her face paint was totally not as good as the Snapchat filter.
Then the obligatory squad picture. Apple’s squad apparently includes Blue Ivy Carter, who looks very tall for her four years.
The finale was a trip to Disneyland. And dad came. Chris Martin and Paltrow suspended their uncoupling long enough to snap this photo underneath a fake rock. Apparently Thunder Mountain was too intense for the lead singer of Coldplay, which is a rock band. Not exactly looking to reenact Hammer of the Gods, are we, Chris?
Advertisement
Apart from the fact that Paltrow and Martin abandoned their daughter to the intense horrors of a Disneyland roller coaster, this is great birthday parenting. Keep it up, guys.
Advertisement