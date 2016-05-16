Tourists 'rescue' bison calf from the cold of Yellowstonehttps://t.co/xKIhN89CYq (pic: Karen Olsen Richardson) pic.twitter.com/h6M7XeJwRe— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 16, 2016
Over the weekend, a photo of a bison calf at Yellowstone National Park went viral. A group of tourists had put the animal into their van because they wanted to protect it from the cold, the East Idaho News reported. Unfortunately, the baby bison's life has come to a tragic end.
Officials from Yellowstone National Park have euthanized the calf. The National Park Service issued a statement Monday announcing the news. The statement said the tourists' actions were due to "misplaced concern for the animal's welfare."
The tourists were cited for taking the bison to a park facility, Montana's KBZK reported. While the visitors apparently meant well, separating the calf from its mother caused its herd to abandon it. Park rangers tried to reunite the herd and the calf, but it was to no avail, according to the news outlet.
The bison was also "causing a dangerous situation by continually approaching people and cars along the roadway" after it was abandoned, according to the National Park Service's statement.
The National Park Service advises visitors to Yellowstone not to approach the animals and to keep at least 25 yards from them.
Officials from Yellowstone National Park have euthanized the calf. The National Park Service issued a statement Monday announcing the news. The statement said the tourists' actions were due to "misplaced concern for the animal's welfare."
The tourists were cited for taking the bison to a park facility, Montana's KBZK reported. While the visitors apparently meant well, separating the calf from its mother caused its herd to abandon it. Park rangers tried to reunite the herd and the calf, but it was to no avail, according to the news outlet.
The bison was also "causing a dangerous situation by continually approaching people and cars along the roadway" after it was abandoned, according to the National Park Service's statement.
The National Park Service advises visitors to Yellowstone not to approach the animals and to keep at least 25 yards from them.
Advertisement