It's a seemingly simple fix that could save the lives of an estimated 820,000 children under 5: making breast-feeding common practice for the first six months of a baby's life.But two out of three infants worldwide don't get that standard of nourishment. And it's been that way for decades.That's according to an analysis cited in a new report by the World Health Organization, United Nations Children's Emergency Fund, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN).One major barrier to increasing the rate, the report says, is a lack of laws that "protect and promote" breast-feeding. Just 135 of 194 countries analyzed had such laws in place, the report found. Monitoring and enforcement are also a problem.The policies analyzed, recommended under the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes, are largely aimed at regulating the marketing of breast-milk substitutes, such as formulas. Those laws are necessary, the groups say, to curb improper and inaccurate advertising.“Mothers deserve a chance to get the correct information: that they have readily available the means to protect the health and well-being of their children," UNICEF Chief of Nutrition Werner Schultink said in a statement. "Clever marketing should not be allowed to fudge the truth that there is no equal substitute for a mother’s own milk.”The WHO recommends that babies be fed breast milk exclusively for the first six months of life. Below, a map showing the range of protections, worldwide. The full report is available here.