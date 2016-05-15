Which Celebrity Had The Best Seat For Beyoncé's Formation Tour In L.A.?

There are no words to describe what me and 90,000 people just witnessed and experienced! The Queen is alive and killin it!!!! Absolutely blown away!!!!!! Can we do it all again tomorrow please?!?! #amexaccess #rosebowl #queenbey #lemonade🍋 #formationworldtour #inspired

A video posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 14, 2016 at 11:57pm PDT