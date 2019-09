Which Celebrity Had The Best Seat For Beyoncé's Formation Tour In L.A.?

Apparently, celebrities are just as in formation with Beyoncé as us ordinary fans are. Her Formation World Tour has been littered with celebrities coming out to see the show in cities like Miami, San Diego, and Houston. However, the 34-year-old's sold-out performance in Los Angeles really brought out the A-list.The mad scramble for tickets didn't stop celebs from packing the Rose Bowl . Kerry Washington, Rowan Blanchard, Minka Kelly, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and others danced, sang, and rejoiced alongside over 90,000 other members of the Beyhive. As Beyoncé ran through "Crazy In Love," "Formation," and "Freedom," celebs who revere the amazing performer took to Instagram to share their view of the Lemonade singer.So, now the debate is which celeb had the best seat to watch one of the world's biggest pop stars set the stage ablaze? Oh, and which song is their favorite? Apparently, "Sorry" is high up on the list. Model Irina Shayk snagged a great shot of Beyoncé performing the butt-shaking single.