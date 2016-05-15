Which Celebrity Had The Best Seat For Beyoncé's Formation Tour In L.A.?

Apparently, celebrities are just as in formation with Beyoncé as us ordinary fans are. Her Formation World Tour has been littered with celebrities coming out to see the show in cities like Miami, San Diego, and Houston. However, the 34-year-old's sold-out performance in Los Angeles really brought out the A-list.
The mad scramble for tickets didn't stop celebs from packing the Rose Bowl. Kerry Washington, Rowan Blanchard, Minka Kelly, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and others danced, sang, and rejoiced alongside over 90,000 other members of the Beyhive. As Beyoncé ran through "Crazy In Love," "Formation," and "Freedom," celebs who revere the amazing performer took to Instagram to share their view of the Lemonade singer.
So, now the debate is which celeb had the best seat to watch one of the world's biggest pop stars set the stage ablaze? Oh, and which song is their favorite? Apparently, "Sorry" is high up on the list. Model Irina Shayk snagged a great shot of Beyoncé performing the butt-shaking single.
The mad scramble for tickets didn't stop celebs from packing the Rose Bowl. Kerry Washington, Rowan Blanchard, Minka Kelly, Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, and others danced, sang, and rejoiced alongside over 90,000 other members of the Beyhive. As Beyoncé ran through "Crazy In Love," "Formation," and "Freedom," celebs who revere the amazing performer took to Instagram to share their view of the Lemonade singer.
So, now the debate is which celeb had the best seat to watch one of the world's biggest pop stars set the stage ablaze? Oh, and which song is their favorite? Apparently, "Sorry" is high up on the list. Model Irina Shayk snagged a great shot of Beyoncé performing the butt-shaking single.
Advertisement
Kerry Washington was also loving the show. She even captured an amazing photo of Bey in her classic Wonder Woman pose.
Apparently, Jessica Szhor was so excited, she couldn't keep her camera still. She did grab some awesome footage of "Formation," though.
Many celebs, like staunch feminist Rowan Blanchard and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum were rendered speechless. At least Tatum snapped a snazzy photo of Bey, similar to an image she had in the Lemonade visual album.
Julianne Hough got blessed by the water Beyoncé kicks around during "Freedom" and "End of Time." She wants to know if she'll be able to relive this concert again and again. Probably not, but one can dream.
Vanessa Hudgens had a side view of the stage. It isn't the greatest angle, but at least she can cherish these "Crazy in Love" memories forever.
Chloë Grace Moretz and Minka Kelly were only a few rows back from Beyoncé, so they grabbed amazing shots.
The best photo and view has to go to Danielle Haim, though. She caught Beyoncé smiling as purple confetti rained down around her. Now those are some serious photography skills.
Advertisement