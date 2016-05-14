In honor of LGBT Pride Month, Converse just released a set of rainbow sneakers. The brand's new Pride Collection uses multicolored checkers, stars, dots, and tie-dye to make a statement about accepting people for who they are. The shoes range from $65 to 85 and there's even a "design your own" option that lets you mix and match colors and patterns.
"The Converse Pride Collection is honored to join the LGBT movement," the sneaker descriptions read. "Any crusade that hits the streets as loud and passionate as this one definitely needs sneakers to fit the occasion."
The collection also includes T-shirts that say "proud to be" and "thanks for coming out."
"Kick down the doors and fight for the freedom to be you," says the description on this one. "And while you’re at it, why not do it in style?"
You can order the collection online now to hit June's Pride festivals in style. Even if you won't have the chance to attend any parades, it's a pretty fun way to show your support for the LBGT community.
