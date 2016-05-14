Vanessa Hudgens Pays Up For Valentine's Date Damages

Next Valentine's Day, Vanessa Hudgens may want to buy a box of chocolates instead of carving a heart into a rock at a national park.
According to the Associated Press, after defacing a rock in Arizona's Sedona National Park back in February, Hudgens was required to pay a $1,000 fine for damaging "a natural feature on U.S. Forest Service land."
Defacing a rock in an area protected by the U.S. Forest Service can hold a maximum fine of $5,000 or up to six months in jail.
Hudgens originally posted a photo to Instagram of the carving, which featured a heart with her name and that of her boyfriend, Austin Butler. That photo has since been taken down, but authorities told the AP that the photo helped them find the rock that had been defaced.
After Hudgen's followers reached out to the media, the authorities contacted the actress, who cooperated with the park to help find the vandalized rock, a geologic formation known as Bell Rock.
“She was caught in the act because she publicized it and she’s famous,” Coconino National Forest Service spokesman Brady Smith told the Associated Press. “I’m sure there are others who are not famous and publicized it and we’ve never known."
Hudgen's money will be used by a volunteer group called Friend of the Forest to scrub or sand the graffiti off the rock.
