Lena Dunham Starts Off 30 On A High Note

Lena Dunham turned 30 today. And thanks to her thoughtful boyfriend, she's kicking off the big 3-0 on a high note. The author-actress shared a photo of a sweet birthday surprise from long-term BF Jack Antonoff. The Bleachers frontman and fun. guitarist gave his lady a big, beautiful bouquet of flowers. Antonoff, 32, left the colorful gift along with a big Happy Birthday sign at her front door on Thursday night.
"Arrived home from a late night of shooting to find this display waiting for me," Dunham captioned the pic. "I already love being 30 (and I love my boyfriend. A lot a lot a lot.)" 30 looks pretty lovely, doesn't it?
