Lena Dunham Shows Off Her Beautiful Ring From Jack Antonoff

Erin Donnelly
Hannah and Fran may be kaput on Girls, but Lena Dunham's real-life relationship seems to be going strong.

The actress and writer branded rocker Jack Antonoff the "boyfriend of the year," showing off a beautiful antique ring he'd given her as an early anniversary present. According to Dunham, it's a moonstone framed with tiny peridot gems and hails from Brooklyn's Erie Basin shop.

"I will so enjoy looking at it while I type words," she gushed.

Judging from the ring's right hand placement and Dunham's #friendshipring hashtag, it's safe to assume that this is not an engagement ring. Call off the hounds, folks.

Meanwhile, Dunham also got some love from Blake Lively. Lively shared a Girls clip in which Hannah claims to have seen a "cloud formation" that looked like the blonde beauty. The Gossip Girl alum returned the compliment, which means we now need them to hang out and become best friends.

😱 Jinx. I have a cloud formation of Lena Dunham painted on my eyelids. ☁️😍☁️

A video posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

