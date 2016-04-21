Lena Dunham Shows Off Her Beautiful Ring From Jack Antonoff

Hannah and Fran may be kaput on Girls, but Lena Dunham's real-life relationship seems to be going strong.
The actress and writer branded rocker Jack Antonoff the "boyfriend of the year," showing off a beautiful antique ring he'd given her as an early anniversary present. According to Dunham, it's a moonstone framed with tiny peridot gems and hails from Brooklyn's Erie Basin shop.
"I will so enjoy looking at it while I type words," she gushed.
The actress and writer branded rocker Jack Antonoff the "boyfriend of the year," showing off a beautiful antique ring he'd given her as an early anniversary present. According to Dunham, it's a moonstone framed with tiny peridot gems and hails from Brooklyn's Erie Basin shop.
"I will so enjoy looking at it while I type words," she gushed.
Judging from the ring's right hand placement and Dunham's #friendshipring hashtag, it's safe to assume that this is not an engagement ring. Call off the hounds, folks.
Meanwhile, Dunham also got some love from Blake Lively. Lively shared a Girls clip in which Hannah claims to have seen a "cloud formation" that looked like the blonde beauty. The Gossip Girl alum returned the compliment, which means we now need them to hang out and become best friends.
Advertisement