Confessions Of A Former Disney Princess

Staying In Character

"[Sometimes], creepy dads would make 'Snow White and Seven Men' jokes. [It was] gross, but you just have to remain in character. I would laugh it off. I did a lot of training on the voice. My voice is naturally high, but [Snow White's] is even higher. There are a lot of specific hand motions you have to do, but a lot of it was improv. If a little girl came up to me with an apple shirt on, I'd say, 'Oh, I don't eat those anymore!'"



Are Princesses Passé?

"Snow White was the epitome of just finding a man. She was the first to clean the house and [get married]. She's a product of the time. I am happy that Disney has evolved into having more dynamic women who can stand up for themselves — but I think it's okay to have a love story, too.



"[That said], I think Disney does a good job of speaking to girls of all kinds and all skin tones, [especially] now because they're really embracing all different kinds of beauty."



Life After Disney

"Once I was opening a bank account in Florida and the bank teller recognized me. When I came in again, she brought in her photo album and I was in it! Disney led me on this beauty road, and after being a Princess I went to makeup school...[on] the recommendation of the Disney girls...and [then] I started freelancing [as a makeup artist]. A lot of the photographers I worked with said I should go into hair, so I went to hair school. I worked in a salon in South Florida until it closed down. [At that point,] I wasn't sure if I should go the beauty path or writing path... [Then, I started] Martinis and Mascara and The Princess Perspective, where I write about [Disney] park advice and fashion and beauty inspiration. When I started, I didn't see it as a source of revenue or even a job; I just really truly loved it."

