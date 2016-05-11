While we doubt the real characters in the Beyoncé-Jay-Z- story are able to laugh about all the recent drama, at least one celebrity getting a kick out of it. Talk-show host Rachael Ray still finds it pretty flattering that the Beyhive attacked her in a case of mistaken identity after Lemonade dropped last month. She and their intended target, designer Rachel Roy, have even exchanged gifts since then.
"Rachel sent me flowers and I sent her a bottle, a big bottle of wine and a straw," Ray told Us Weekly at the HealthCorps 10th Annual Garden Gala in New York on Tuesday. "[The mixup was] hilarious. I thought it was the coolest thing ever! I was like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm even mentioned in the same sentence as these people? That's insane. That's awesome.' "
Well, maybe less awesome for the actual parties involved, but we get it.
"Rachel sent me flowers and I sent her a bottle, a big bottle of wine and a straw," Ray told Us Weekly at the HealthCorps 10th Annual Garden Gala in New York on Tuesday. "[The mixup was] hilarious. I thought it was the coolest thing ever! I was like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm even mentioned in the same sentence as these people? That's insane. That's awesome.' "
Well, maybe less awesome for the actual parties involved, but we get it.
Advertisement