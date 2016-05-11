10 Reasons Georgia (Yes, The Country) Is A Budding Fashion Hub

Though Tbilisi may not be at the top of your mind when considering fashion capitals of the world, the Georgian city — the Eurasian land of khachapuri and khinkali, not peaches and sweet tea — is a low-key, under-the-radar hot spot for some of the world's best and brightest designers. Just look at how successful Vetements (and Balenciaga) creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has become.
But after our experience in Tbilisi last week (and our firsthand exposure to the country's strong aesthetic views and authentic, palpable passion for design), we found ourselves wondering why more names from the area haven't reached the same virality as Gvasalia. That's why we're vetting the 10 designers ahead and calling it: any of them could be the next big things. These are the Georgian labels that had us 'gramming nonstop, bookmarking their names, and the reasons we've been telling everyone we know just how damn good the country's budding style scene really is.
