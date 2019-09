Selena Gomez Had An Awesome First Crush

First crushes, that is.The 23-year-old singer got candid with Marie Claire while shooting her June cover and talked about her first crush — singer and actor Jesse McCartney, whose Instagram is right here in case you're wondering if he's still cute. (He is.)"My first celebrity crush was Jesse McCartney," she said. "But he also knows that." Because apparently this wasn't the first time that Gomez revealed McCartney was the first boy to catch her eye. McCartney has talked about her, too, saying "That’s very flattering. I love Selena. She’s amazing."But what Gomez really can't resist, she said, are "bad boys" — we can think of a few exes and rumored boyfriends who fit that bill.