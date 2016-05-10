This story was originally published on Refinery29's UK site.
Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee in the US election later this year, has said that he would make an "exception" for new Mayor of London Sadiq Khan regarding his proposal to ban all Muslims from entering the US, according to the BBC.
The Muslim Labour MP – now thought to be the most powerful Muslim politician in Europe - has, in the past, expressed concern over Trump's intentions. Khan recently told Time magazine: "If Donald Trump becomes the President, I’ll be stopped from going there by virtue of my faith, which means I can’t engage with American mayors and swap ideas."
Now Trump has responded, telling The New York Times: "There are always exceptions... I think [his election] is a very good thing, and I hope he does a very good job… If he does a good job and frankly if he does a great job, that would be a terrific thing.”
Trump has received huge criticism for his proposed ban on Muslims entering the US, which he announced following the terror attacks on Paris in November last year.
Khan has suggested he will try and visit America to meet with mayors before the next President is sworn into office, in case of a Trump win. He remains optimistic, however. "I’m confident that Donald Trump’s approach to politics won’t win in America," he told Time.
