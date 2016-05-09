Don't Freak Out, But Kylie Jenner Can Communicate With The Dead

We like keeping up with the Kardashians. And based on this recent conversation between Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, it sounds like the girls themselves have even been keeping up with their deceased family members.
The two sisters are seen dining together in New York in a preview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when the topic of Kylie's Lip Kits comes up. Kylie tells Kourtney that she plans on launching her newest, orangey lip color on February 22. She plans to call it "22" in honor of the date, and because it's her favorite number.
The exchange that follows is pretty spooky. (Or it could be coincidence. But come on, let's have some fun with it.)
"You know that's my dad's birthday?" Kourtney asks Kylie regarding the release date of her lipstick. (Kourtney's father is Robert Kardashian, who died of cancer in 2003.)
"Of this month? Shut up," Kylie says, shocked.
"Yeah," Kourtney tells Kylie. "Feb. 22."
Whoa.
"I don't know. I feel like your dad talks to me," Kylie says.
"Yeah because some people are more in tune to receiving it, so like, you're one of those people," Kourtney notes.
"Yeah I feel like he definitely talks to me," Kylie agrees.
This isn't the first time someone in the family has claimed to have had brushes with the supernatural. Khloé has said that her home is inhabited by her late father, and that she had visions before Lamar Odom's near-death experience.
Sounds like there could be a great spin-off brewing — Séances With Khloé and Kylie.
